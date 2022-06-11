Dragon Ball Super Super Hero: What is The Red Ribbon Army's Current State?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit the ground floor running when it arrived in theaters in North America earlier this month, becoming the top film of its first weekend on the silver screen in the west. With this new movie in the Shonen franchise seeing Goku and Vegeta taking a break while Gohan and Piccolo fought against the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the villainous criminal organization is in a very different place from where they started and this new status is sure to have lasting ramifications on the Z-Fighters.

Warning. If you have yet to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we'll be journeying into massive spoiler territory for the film.

During the events of this film, a new Red Ribbon Army has formed thanks to the offspring of Commander Red, Magenta, who is looking to bring the organization back to its former glory. No longer having Dr. Gero around to build them androids, the mad scientist's grandson, Dr. Hedo, is employed to create both the Gamma brothers as well as the main villain of the picture, Cell Max. Ultimately, Magenta is killed by Hedo, while Cell Max is destroyed thanks to the new transformations of Gohan and Piccolo, along with the sacrifice of Gamma 2.

In the final moments of the film, Dr. Hedo realizes that his actions put the world in danger and was more than willing to turn himself over to the authorities. However, Bulma had a very different idea in mind as she offered Hedo a job with Capsule Corporation. Hedo accepts though Bulma didn't bring him on board to create new androids to team up with the Z-Fighters, but rather wants him to work on projects that will help in "de-aging" the partner of Vegeta.

With the finale of Super Hero, the Red Ribbon Army is no more once again, though the remnants of the organization have been swallowed by Capsule Corporation, potentially meaning that the Z-Fighters could receive some serious upgrades in the future that wouldn't be attained through training alone.

What do you think of the Red Ribbon Army's fate at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Do you think Super Hero will have long-lasting effects on the Shonen franchise?