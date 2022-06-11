Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Taps Into Gohan's New Movie Look

Dragon Ball Super is now working its way across theaters in Japan, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Gohan's new look for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! When Toei Animation began to detail their newest feature film project, one of the most exciting aspects of it was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo would be taking over as the main ones in the fight this time around. With the duo being the only ones strong enough to protect Earth from new foes while Goku and Vegeta are away, fans overseas have been responding very well to seeing all of Gohan's new action in the movie.

It's been revealed through promotional materials with the film's run in Japan thus far that Gohan unlocks a whole new form during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but that's not the only new look he takes on during it. In fact he gets a major makeover that sees him donning clothes much like his teacher Piccolo again after last doing so during the Cell Saga of the original Dragon Ball Z series. Now he's come full circle with this new look, but with the added detail of his glasses to take it further. Now artist @elia.fery on Instagram has awesomely brought this unique Gohan look to life! Check it out below:

Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we get to see Gohan and Piccolo in the thick of the action as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters in North America on August 19th, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

Those behind the franchise are already working on the next Dragon Ball project, so hopefully it also won't be too long before we get to see even more of this new Gohan. How do you feel about Gohan's new look for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you excited to check out the new movie when you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Dragon Ball Super in the comments!