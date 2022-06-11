Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Official Runtime

✖

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready to hit theaters across Japan with its next major feature film in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and it has revealed the official runtime for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! As the franchise readies for its first new anime project in four long years (and its very first fully CG animated outing), fans can't wait to see everything the new movie has to offer. It's going to be Gohan and Piccolo's first major role in the big fight, but now a question has been just how long it will be sticking around for.

As the film gets closer to its first release overseas, Toho has begun revealing more about the project than ever before. This has ranged from everything to new promotional materials and trailers showing off more of the action, but also more of the concrete details such as its runtime. Previous reports had noted the film would be running for at least 120 minutes, but the current listing from TOHO's theatrical site itself actually lists Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with an official runtime of 99 minutes overall.

With 99 minutes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero comes in one minute less than Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but it also doesn't account for additions like credits, openings, and more. Still, while it's not a full two hours as reports had been hoping it's a sizable chunk of movie either way. Luckily with the movie hitting theaters across Japan on June 11th, and theaters around the world later this Summer, it won't be too long until we can figure out just how packed those 99 minutes actually are.

With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? Is this a long enough run time for Dragon Ball Super's next movie? How are you liking the look of the new movie so far? What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero overall?