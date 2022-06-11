Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is Now in Theaters

The day has come Dragon Ball fans, as the latest film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has landed in theaters in North America. The film itself is taking a different approach to many of the Dragon Ball movies that we've seen in the past, focusing on Gohan and Piccolo this time around while Goku and Vegeta continue their training on the planet of Beerus and Whis. Unfortunately for the Z-Fighters, they have quite the challenge on their hands as the Red Ribbon Army will return with two new androids at their disposal, along with a terrifying secret.

So what do you need to know about this new movie when it comes to the past of Dragon Ball Super? The last animated feature focused on the arrival of the legendary Super Saiyan Broly, who was pitted against Goku and Vegeta thanks to the machinations of Frieza. While Broly has been confirmed to be a part of this film, don't expect the green-haired brawler to play the role of the villain here. In his place, the Red Ribbon Army will have two new androids to square off against Gohan and Piccolo in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, a pair of automatons that happen to hold a superhero aesthetic of their own.

Tickets can currently be bought here via the Official Website for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and with the Shonen film arriving in 3,900+ theaters, it might not be too difficult to find a showing near you. Currently, predictions are arriving that the movie might take the number one spot at the theatrical box office in North America, though it will need to hit the ground floor running to hit the same heights as Broly when it landed in 2019.

The official description of the latest film from Akira Toriyama which brings back the Red Ribbon Army and has plenty of surprises in store reads as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

Are you catching Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.