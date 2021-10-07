Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Korin Design





Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking the opportunity to not only introduce new characters to the long-running Shonen series, but also bring back some classic characters that might not have received as much screen time during the sequel series, with the New York Comic Con Panel revealing Akira Toriyama’s design for Korin. The elderly cat has long been a character since the early days of Dragon Ball, assisting the Z Fighters not just with training opportunities, but also by growing the life-saving Senzu beans that have saved Goku and his friends time and time again.

Korin himself has never fought alongside the heroes during their battles, mostly sticking to Kami’s tower, but his influence in cultivating the Senzu Beans has long been a part of the various battles in the Z Fighters universe and will most likely continue to be in the future. With this new character design by Toriyama, it will be interesting to see what role the feline plays in the film arriving next year and whether the Z Fighters will once again stare down a villain that requires them to use the Senzu Beans once again. With Pan training to follow in the footsteps of her father Gohan and grandfather Goku, it will be interesting to see if the star of Dragon Ball GT will get some battles of her own.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shared the new design for Korin created by Akira Toriyama, proving one again that the movie is taking the opportunity to explore the lesser-seen characters of the franchise in a movie that has plenty of new characters, as well as some returning threats:

On top of Korin making a comeback, it seems that the creative minds behind the upcoming movie are hinting that the Red Ribbon Army, the nefarious organization responsible for the Androids and Cell, will be playing a role and threatening the Z Fighters once again. Though Dr. Gero and Cell are nowhere to be found, the Shonen series has definitely brought back characters from the past before.

What do you think of Korin's new design by the creator of Dragon Ball himself? Are you hyped for the new information released for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?