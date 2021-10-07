Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Debuts First Clip

Dragon Ball Super has kept its anime out of commission for a while now, but that is all ending soon! If you did not know, the show is making a comeback with its second movie, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero just dropped a big update on fans. The show dropped a trailer for the film today at New York Comic Con, and it has fans buzzing in a big way.

The trailer gives fans a full look at the new art style coming for Dragon Ball Super. When the anime return with its first movie, fans were treated to brand-new designs courtesy of Naohiro Shintani. These designs were loved by fans, but for this new movie, Toei Animation is embracing CG artwork.



https://twitter.com/DBZcom/status/1446156055847788547?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero informed fans of this art swap a few months ago when the film was announced. It was there fans learned Goku and Piccolo would star in the film alongside Pan and likely Gohan. The group will be joined by two new characters who have popped up at NYCC already. These guys appear to be heroes like the movie’s title implies, but let’s face it. Goku is going to be the real superhero here.

This new movie has fans hyped in a big way, and creator Akira Toriyama is with them. The artist has told fans he’s more involved with this film’s original story than usual, so the fandom is buzzing over what’s to come. And if you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super right now, it is easy toget up to speed. The anime is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll right now while the manga is readable through Viz Media’s digital vault.

What do you think of this big trailer debut? Are you excited to see this new chapter of Dragon Ball Super's story?