Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip Reveals New Look at Piccolo’s Big Fight

Dragon Ball Super has revealed a new look at one of Piccolo’s big fights coming in the next feature film for the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! The next anime entry in Dragon Ball Super will finally be continuing the anime franchise following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but one of the bigger reasons to be excited for the new movie was the confirmation that the majority of the battles this time around will be taking place on Earth. Not only that, but Gohan and Piccolo will be taking center stage as the main fighters standing up for Earth in the new movie.

As fans have gotten to see more and more of the new movie through promotional materials, one of the biggest teases for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero so far has seen Piccolo taking on a mysterious new Android crafted by the Red Ribbon Army. While we have yet to see much more of what to expect from whether or not Piccolo is successful in taking on this powerful new villain, a new clip from the movie showcases a little more of the fight between the two that likely kicks off the action! Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype1 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1495183526672666628?s=20&t=6r9ggDxoMQvEdi4GXP0rKA

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will feature a returning Red Ribbon Army for the new movie as there will be a brand new set of Androids created specifically for the occasion. While the new Androids and their overall goal are still very much a mystery, it seems like they’re the ones who make the first move against Piccolo and the others. There has also been a tease that Piccolo will be playing a much bigger role than just taking on this first major enemy, and it seems like he and Gohan will be having quite a lot on their plate for the new movie.

If the two of them are really the main forces defending Earth this time around, it might mean the looks at Goku, Vegeta and the others might all we get of the famous duo. This is something fans have wanted to see for quite a while as Gohan and Piccolo had taken a backseat in the action over the last few years. and this new movie could change that. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer to see it for ourselves as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is scheduled to hit theaters in Japan this April and North America this Summer.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Piccolo in the next Dragon Ball Super movie? What kind of fights are you hoping to see him get into? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!