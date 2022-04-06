Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Might Have Gotten Its New Release Date

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero put fans on edge a while back when it was announced its release date was no longer working out. Toei Animation was forced to delay the film indefinitely after a leak targeted its systems, but it seems things might be smoothing out at the studio. After all, a new report has gone live regarding the film, and it suggests Toei Animation may have found its new release date the Dragon Ball movie.

The information comes from Shueisha itself as the publisher updated its release calendar. It was there fans noticed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has found a release dates for its novelization. In the past, this book was given a release date alongside the film, but Shueisha changed it back to TBD after the leak.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Novels have been both seemingly reescheduled to June 30th, 2022 at Shueisha Books website.https://t.co/olThkBHnx6 pic.twitter.com/DlFmDVzhO7 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 6, 2022

And now? Well, the publisher has a date down for the book, and the Dragon Ball Super novel is set to drop on June 30th.

This update has fans eyeing the anime’s big movie rather hard because – well, the novel isn’t going to hit shelves ahead of the movie. Originally, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was set to premiere in Japan on April 22nd before its novel dropped three days later. If the same math applies, the movie should go live the week of June 22nd, but Toei Animation has yet to make any formal updates on the release date.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to find out how well this report tracks. For all we know, Shueisha might release its novel simultaneously with the movie, and there is the very faint chance the book will go live before the film does. Still, a June 2022 release window works well for Dragon Ball Super, and that means its film delay won’t extend too much longer.

What do you think about this latest update? Will you be checking out Dragon Ball Super‘s new film in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.