Dragon Ball Super Takes Over San Diego Ahead of Comic Con

Dragon Ball Super is on the horizon at long last! The anime's comeback will land stateside next month as Gohan and Piccolo head up their big movie. Of course, this means Toei Animation is celebrating in a big way, and those festivities have hit San Diego. Dragon Ball is taking the city over ahead of Comic Con, so visitors pretty gear up for all the exhibits!

As you can see below, San Diego Comic-Con is getting ready to start after having been virtual these past few years. With fans showing up in record force, all eyes are on Southern California as pop culture's biggest names collide. Dragon Ball is on that list, and photos are already surfacing online of the anime's outdoor installations.

2018

VS

2022



NICE 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/rsePD5GvBW — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) July 20, 2022

For one, it seems Dragon Ball is hyping Vegeta in a big way by bringing his Great Ape to life in San Diego. A towering statue of the berserk ape can be found towards the right of the convention center if you are looking for a photo opp. Before the pandemic hit, SDCC had a number of Dragon Ball events in that direction, so it seems the anime is reclaiming its rightful spot.

Of course, fans also have to note Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's massive banner outside SDCC. Part of the right hall is covered with a poster for the movie, and Piccolo is at its center. You can also spot Gamma One and Gamma Two on the key art, and this all continues inside one of the convention's hotels. After all, Dragon Ball Super promos have been plastered on elevators in a nearby Westin according to guests, and there are buses in San Diego wrapped with posters for the anime. So clearly, it is a good time to be in the city!

For those wanting to check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in person, the movie will hit theaters in the U.S. come August 19th. The film debuted in Japan earlier this year after a brief delay, and other global releases are scheduled to kick off towards the end of the summer.

What do you think about Dragon Ball's takeover of San Diego? Are you hyped for the film's premiere stateside? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.