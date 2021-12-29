Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Might Star a Grown Goten and Trunks

It isn’t surprising to hear that Dragon Ball Super is pretty busy these days. While the manga prepares new chapters monthly, the anime is now cranking out content with help from its movie comeback. Next year, the franchise will return to the screen with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Obviously, all eyes are on the movie to see what’s coming for Goku, but a new report has fans eyeing two familiar heroes instead…

The whole report made its way online after fans like DBSHype shared some interesting information. As it turns out, the official site for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made an update to its cast list not long ago. It was there Takeshi Kusao was added to the roster, and fans will be familiar with his work.

After all, Kusao is the voice of both Kid Trunks and Future Trunks. There is no word confirming which of these two characters will appear in the movie, but fans are confident Trunks from the main timeline will appear. This is mostly thanks to Pan and Gohan appearing in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. If Goku’s family is going to appear, it makes sense for Vegeta’s son to show up, and Goten will have to pop in if his best friend is making an appearance.

With Trunks’ role out of the bag, fans are now speculating how the hero will show up on-screen with Goten. The best friends are never far from one another, and we know they should be older in this movie if Pan has turned three by the time it rolls around. At last, Dragon Ball Super has given the two boys a chance to grow older, but fans aren’t certain if their character designs will shift to match their age.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super rumor? Is it about time the anime gave Goten and Trunks a glow-up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.