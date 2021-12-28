Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New Details About its Androids

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to explore a brand new battle for the Z Fighters, focusing on the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, Pan, and Krillin rather than strictly Goku and Vegeta for a change. With the Red Ribbon Army acting as the main antagonists of the series, the nefarious force introduced in the first Dragon Ball series is introducing new androids that definitely are sticking to the Super Hero aesthetic of the next movie of the Shonen franchise.

The newest androids have been shrouded in mystery since first appearing promotional material for the next film in the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, sporting a superhero aesthetic as well as flashy personalities that definitely make them seem as though they’re taking a page from the likes of the Ginyu Force and The Great Saiyaman. While Gohan hasn’t been shown to throw on his patented superhero attire, this upcoming film certainly seems like a good opportunity for him to do so as he takes on these new androids from the revived Red Ribbon Army. Following the Cell Saga and the death of Dr. Gero at the hands of his own creations, it will be interesting to see how this nefarious collective was able to make a comeback.

Gamma 1, who will be voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya, was given the following biography:

“The first model of new android created by Dr. Hedo, he sports a red cape and his personality if loyal and calm.”

Gamma 2, who is set to be brought to life by voice actor Mamoru Miyano, has the following description:

“The second model of new android created by Dr. Hedo, he sports a blue cap and Gamma 1 sometimes chides him for his carefree nature.”

While we don’t know how powerful these new androids are, they’ve been shown to be able to stand toe to toe with Gohan, which perhaps puts them on a higher level than both Cell and the original Androids created by Dr. Gero during the events of Dragon Ball Z. Though these character bios are informative, there’s still plenty of mysteries that have yet to be revealed about these two new villains.

