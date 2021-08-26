Dragon Ball Super Gives Super Saiyan Rose the Perfect Samurai Look

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been the talk of the town with its Space-Time War Arc, most specifically thanks to the return of Goku Black and a new transformation that never found its way into the main series, Dragon Ball Super, with Super Saiyan 3 Rose. With the twisted fusion of Goku and Zamasu originally being destroyed as a result of the arrival of Xeno in Future Trunks' timeline, one fan has decided to give Goku Black a samurai makeover that sees what the Shonen villain would look like if he arrived in an entirely new timeline.

Currently, Goku Black is making a name for himself by battling against Goku and Vegeta within the alternate universe created by the nefarious scientist known as Fuu, but he was interrupted in his "Goku Elimination Plan" by a mysterious masked Saiyan who might just be another alternate version of Son. With the Dragon Ball Z villain Cell also entering the fray, seemingly having been resurrected following his death at the hands of Gohan during the Cell Games, the spinoff series is taking the opportunity to dive into the past of the Shonen franchise with a number of characters that might not have returned otherwise.

Twitter Artist Kenji_893 shared this impressive re-imagining of Goku Black's Super Saiyan Rose form, giving him a brand new makeover following the recent reveal of his latest and strongest transformation to date during the Space-Time War Arc:

Godly Executioner Of Divine Justice Goku Black pic.twitter.com/K80P7ypZez — kenji_893 (@kenji_893) August 21, 2021

In the current storyline of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Goku and Vegeta are facing down a villain that is leagues above the strength of Goku Black in Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter that has an ax to grind with the Saiyan race and the alien despot Freeza for destroying his race. Using his planet's Dragon Balls to become the strongest being in the universe, Goku's Ultra Instinct wasn't up to muster to take down the bounty hunter, with Vegeta unleashing a new transformation himself, Ultra Ego, in a bid to defeat their powerful foe. While we have no idea when the Granolah Arc will come to the anime proper, it will be quite the arc when it does.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Goku Black? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.