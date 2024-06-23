Dragon Ball Super Sends Gohan and Trunks on a Mission in New Sketch

Dragon Ball Super is in a lull right now. While all eyes are on Dragon Ball Daima ahead of its fall launch, the hit manga is doing its own thing behind the scenes. These days, Dragon Ball Super is on hiatus as artist Toyotaro gathers himself in the wake of Akira Toriyama's death. Still, he is finding ways to reconnect with the series, and Dragon Ball Super proved as much with a new sketch of its troublesome teens.

Yes, that is right! Gohan and Trunks are on the cusp of adulthood thanks to Dragon Ball Super. The manga's latest act aged up the heroes at long last, giving them a taste of the heroic life they've dreamt of. Now, Toyotaro has inked the pair in a new sketch, and it has the two working out a mission.

NEW TRUNKS & GOTEN ART BY TOYOTARO 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/EfcPdq5j4E — SLO (@SLOplays) June 19, 2024

As you can see above, the new artwork was inked for a special V-Jump interview. While Dragon Ball Super is on hiatus, the editorial team asked Toyotaro to ink them some artwork of the series. The artist reached back to the manga's latest arc for inspiration, and we can see Trunks in this shot watching his best friend nab a criminal. Gohan is dressed in his superhero suit though his helmet has bit the dust. Still, Trunks seems at ease with the whole thing as he sits on a rooftop, and we can see he's dressed in his usual school uniform.

For decades, Dragon Ball kept Gohan and Trunks at a distance with their age, but the pair are finally growing up. The heroes will have to find a niche for themselves in the world, but first, they must finish high school. Goku may have skipped on schooling, but Chi-Chi is not about to let her youngest kid go that route. And if we had to guess, Bulma is definitely part of the PTO wherever Trunks goes.

This latest piece of art proves Toyotaro is keeping Dragon Ball Super close to chest, but we have no word on its return. The artist announced the manga's hiatus a month after Toriyama's death was publicized. At this time, V-Jump is keeping mum on the manga's future, but Toyotaro has assured fans the series is far from done. But in the wake of Toriyama's death, well – the entire franchise needed a breather.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super, the manga's hiatus is a great time to catch up. You can find the ongoing series on the Shonen Jump app. So for those who want more info on Dragon Ball Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

