Dragon Ball Daima Introduces New Characters

Dragon Ball Daima has already revealed quite a few elements of its plot since it was first introduced to shonen fans. Son Goku and the Z-Fighters have been shown in numerous trailers much younger than they normally appear thanks to a conspiracy involving the Dragon Balls as mysterious figures watch on in the background. Alongside a new trailer released, Toei Animation has featured some of the big new characters that will be a part of the anime series. Joining Kaoishin on a universe hopping mission, the latest trailer and promotional material shows at least one character that Goku will be fighting.

One character that is confirmed for the upcoming anime is the “Masked Majin”. Considering that the likes of Majin Buu and Majin Vegeta helped end the original Dragon Ball Z series, it seems likely that this shady character will have some form of connection to the pink powerhouse and Babidi. While not considered canon, the Dragon Ball Heroes series spent quite a lot of time focusing on demons and Majin as the Time Patrol would routinely take on dark threats from the underworld. It will be interesting to see what connections the like of the Masked Majin, Glorio, and Gomah have to the Z-Fighters’ past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima’s New Characters

Here’s how the official Dragon Ball Daima website breaks down the new characters if you are looking to learn more, “Glorio, who appears in a plane before Goku (Mini) and company; the caped Masked Majin; and Gomah, who watches Goku and company with an intense gaze from a strange location…The new trailer is packed with scenes featuring mysterious new characters. It also shows Goku (Mini) together with Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small in a conspiracy!”

If you want to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima, Toei Animation has shared an official description for the anime series landing this fall, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

Want to see what the future holds for the Dragon Ball franchise? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters.