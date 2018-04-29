‘Dragon Ball’ Fan Remakes The Tournament Of Power In Real Time

Although Dragon Ball Super fans loved the Tournament of Power the series decided to end with, one of the biggest inside jokes with fans is the fact that the tournament was supposed to take place within 48 minutes.

This extension of time is a running problem point within the franchise, as the last time manipulation of its kind happened with Goku‘s fight with Freeza on Namek. But one fan actually proved that the series did work within its means, and actually had a 48 minute long story.

Mad genius @Hayclonic edited the 35 episodes spanning the Tournament of Power during the Universal Survival arc into the actual “real time” 48 minutes that the tournament took place.

By utilizing multiple screens editing together scenes taking place at the same time as others, there is an incredible attention to detail paid here as some scenes and screens even manage to take up the same screens leading to plenty of cool tidbits for fans who manage to make it through the entirety of the 48 minute video.

Along with the multiple screens is a count of the number of eliminations for each universes, and the video even starts and end at the canonical start and end of the tournament in which Android 17 was declared the winner.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

