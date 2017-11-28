‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tournament Of Power Standings: Episode 117

Dragon Ball Super is all about the Tournament of Power right now, but there are fans having a hard time with the event. With eight universes vying to protect their homes, there are plenty of fights going on with even more warriors taking part in them. The show's latest episode only made the roster that more confusing, so ComicBook is here to breakdown the tournament's standing as of episode 117.

You ready?

Universe 2 took a hit during Dragon Ball Super's latest episode. Ribrianne and Rozie were jettisoned from the event after their fights with Androids 17 and 18. Vikal, Kakunsa, Jimeze, Hermila, and Prum were already eliminated from the event. Right now, the universe has three fighters left to protect it, so all eyes are on Rabanra, Zarbuto, and Zirloin.

As for Universe 3, things are looking better for this team. The group has had four of its fighters taken out, but Katopesla, Borareta, Koitsukai, Pararoni, Birara, and Pancea are still going strong.

Universe 4 also has its share of fighters in play. Folks like Ganos and Majora have already been taken out, but Damom, Gamisaras, and Shansua have yet to be eliminated.

Unfortunately, Universe 6 seems like it's the most likely team to be annihilated altogether. After Kale and Caulifla's elimination by Goku, it only has two members left to defend it. Namekians Saoneru and Pirina are currently fighting Piccolo and Gohan - and things don't look good for the Universe 6 duo.

Of course, Universe 7 is still sitting pretty with its roster. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Android 18, Android 17, Gohan, and Freeza are still alive. Only Krillin, Roshi, and Tien have been eliminated so far.

When it comes to Universe 9 and Universe 10, both teams have already been eliminated entirely. The universes were erased by the Omni-Kings with 9 going first and 10 following a few episodes later.

Finally, Universe 11 is still in the game with its insanely powerful fighters. The team has lost 7 fighters so far, but its remaining members are nothing to laugh at. Jiren appears to be the strongest fighter in the Tournament of Power currently while Toppo and Dyspo have their own fearsome attacks.

