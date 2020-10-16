Dragon Ball Super Admits to Trolling Fans with Chapter 65 Preview

✖

Dragon Ball Super ruffled quite a few feathers when a preview of the next manga chapter dropped online, showing Goku making a boneheaded play in his battle of Moro that had many fans slapping their foreheads in frustration, but it seems as though things aren't as they seem as a recent interview with the manga's editor reveals a twist is coming! In the battle between Goku and Moro, Son has mastered the insane power known as Ultra Instinct and in doing so, has essentially dismantled the energy absorbing sorcerer, for now anyway!

The preview itself that has been bouncing around social media, showing Goku getting a senzu bean and seemingly hurling it toward Moro following the Ultra Instinct Saiyan fundamentally destroying the antagonist. Pulling a similar move with the Dragon Ball Z villain known as Cell, one of Goku's biggest weaknesses has been his willingness to forgive enemies and agree to insane proposals if it means he gets a big fight on his hands. With the previous chapter seeing Goku rejecting his status as an honorary member of the Galactic Patrol, who were hoping to execute Moro for all the deeds he's done. Needless to say, it seems Goku has other plans!

Twitter User Cipher_DB shared a number of excerpts from the recent interview with Dragon Ball Super editor "Victory" Uchida, stating that the moment where Goku throws a senzu bean to Moro might be a giant troll for fans and that a surprise lies in wait in the next manga installment:

The Moro Arc has left Dragon Ball fans divided, with many believing that it hasn't been able to live up to some of the previous arcs of the franchise and has relied too much on the standard "tropes" that the Akira Toriyama franchise has presented throughout the years. Though the arc has given us some slick new moves for Vegeta, having recently returned from the Planet Yardrat, many believe that the series has been spinning its wheels as of late!

What do you think of Dragon Ball Super "trolling" the fans? Do you believe that the next chapter will see the death of Moro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!