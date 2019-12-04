Dragon Ball Super Fan Gives Ultimate Gohan a Shintani Makeover

Gohan has had one of the biggest journeys for any character in the Dragon Ball franchise. Starting as a cranky toddler and eventually becoming one of the most powerful beings in any universe thanks to the unleashing of his potential and the acquisition of the “Mystic” power up, the scholar turned warrior is definitely a strong opponent for any enemy. Though he had a heavy role to play in the Tournament of Power arc, he was surprisingly absent from the recent feature length film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, though one fan has decided to imagine if he had!

Twitter User AubreiPrince shared this amazing artistic interpretation of “Ultimate Gohan” in the art style that was presented in the blockbuster hit of Dragon Ball Super’s most recent feature length film, re-imagining the son of Goku under the pen of the movie’s animation direct in Naohiro Shintani:

For this week’s redraw, I bring you Ultimate Gohan! I think I did a pretty good job translating him over to Shintani’s Style but I’ll let #1 Gohan fan himself @ErrenVanDuine to judge. I’m also officially on Instagram @Obureii😊😈 pic.twitter.com/1tLRLHo9r4 — Princavelli ❁ (@AubreiPrince) December 3, 2019

Gohan swore to his father prior to entering the Tournament of Power with the rest of Universe 7 that he would discover a way to power up further without diving into the transformation that is Super Saiyan. While he has remained the same strength level since completing in the Tournament and entering into the story line of Moro in the manga, its clear that Gohan will continue to have a role to play in the Dragon Ball franchise moving forward.

Though Gohan hadn’t fought Broly this time around, the young Saiyan had in fact fought the Legendary Super Saiyan twice before, though both times were outside of the regular continuity. In the eighth and tenth movies of Dragon Ball Z, Gohan fought against Broly both before and after he had gained the level of Super Saiyan 2.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Ultimate Gohan in the art style of Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

