Dragon Ball Super Highlights Ultra Ego Vegeta in Special Promo

Dragon Ball Super has a number of heroes on its side, but these days, Vegeta is all anyone cares about. Goku gets the spotlight nine times out of ten where the franchise is concerned, but Vegeta broke the stereotype recently when his new form was unleashed. Ultra Ego is officially the latest power to join Vegeta’s arsenal, and now, a new look at the form is making its way across the Internet.

The piece comes straight from Dragon Ball Super as the manga just released its official colorized volume in Japan. It did not take long for fans to scour the release, and it was there fans were given an official look at Ultra Ego in full color.

Ultra Ego Vegeta – Official Colors.



Panels coming on @DbsHype1 pic.twitter.com/IBH8mETKin — Hype (@DbsHype) March 3, 2022

As you can see, this palate matches the one fans made for themselves, and artist Toyotaro did canonize it late last year. A chibi sketch of Vegeta was inked for Jump Festa last winter to hype fans, and that is where netizens got their first look at Ultra Ego Vegeta in color. But now, we have a more realistic take on the form as it comes from the manga directly.

As you can see, the Dragon Ball Super form definitely bulks up Vegeta as his blue bodysuit is rippling with muscles. The character’s eyebrows are gone as always, and his hair is dyed a dark shade of violet. The energy aura surrounding Vegeta is also crackling purple, and there is a weight to the Saiyan here that we’ve only ever seen with Ultra Instinct Goku.

Clearly, fans are hyped about this new visual, and it has given netizens more hope that this form will not be a one-and-done. Ultra Instinct is used fairly often by Goku these days as he’s still trying to master it. Vegeta needs to take a similar path, and in going so, his training with Beerus will continue. If Dragon Ball Super is smart, it will focus on this growth with its next arc, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

What do you think of this latest look at Ultra Ego Vegeta? Do you want Dragon Ball Super to revisit this form ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.