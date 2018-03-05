‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Goku’s Perfect Ultra Instinct Form

Toei Animation had problem making fans wait for its latest Dragon Ball Super boon. With just a few episodes left, the anime returned this weekend to show off Goku’s final battle with Jiren. And, as expected, the show finally revealed the Saiyan’s most powerful transformation yet.

In fact, there may not be a power-up that can top this truly flashy form.

As you can see below, Dragon Ball Super aired its 129th episode over in Japan not long ago. The long-awaited release comes on the heels of a one-week hiatus, and it follows Goku as the Saiyan goes against Jiren. After Vegeta was removed from the Tournament of Power, it is not up to Goku to save Universe 7 from annihilation, but he will have to beat Jiren to do that. Goku used his incomplete version of Ultra Instinct in a bid to defeat the Pride Trooper, but he was not strong enough. So, Goku did the only thing he knew to… He went in for a brand-new transformation.

Do u already saw this @lSuper_ ? Goku’s new form is amazing pic.twitter.com/2ELzcUc4tE — Luiz Eduardo F.M. (@LuizEduardoFM2) March 4, 2018

Dragon Ball Super revealed Goku’s completed version of Ultra Instinct, and the power-up was all sorts of flashy. The hero entered the form after Jiren prepared to out Goku for good. The Saiyan was able to land a series of devastating punches to the Pride Trooper thanks to his new form, but Goku did not get to use it for long. Perfect Ultra Instinct was only revealed at the end of this week’s episode, so fans will not get to see the power-up in action until episode 130. However, if this new episode gives any indication, then Goku’s new transformation will give him the edge he needs to defeat Jiren once and for all.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

What do you think of Goku’s power-up in the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!