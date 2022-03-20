Dragon Ball Super Has Open the Door for an Ultra Instinct Variant

Dragon Ball Super has brought out a new chapter, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on Goku in light of the update. After all, Granolah is on the mend thanks to his injuries, leaving our Saiyan to keep Gas and the gang busy. When Dragon Ball‘s new chapter hit shelves, fans were quick to check in on Goku, and one of his chats with Whis has everyone wondering if Ultra Instinct is ready to get an overhaul.

The only catch is that Goku needs to do all the heavy lifting here. Whis might have trained the Saiyan how to tap into the power, but when it comes to mastering the form, Goku must find his own source of energy. And thanks to chapter 82, Dragon Ball Super fans know Goku is really going to need to dig deep.

The update came from Goku himself after he has a run-in with Whis. The Saiyan managed to transport to the angel with Gas in tow, and he used the distraction to return to Planet Cereal. The game of cat-and-mouse was fun to watch, but Whis gets real when he questions Goku about his power.

“How many times must I tell you? It’s up to you to discover your own unique version of Ultra Instinct. Listen to the voice within you,” the angel shares after Goku says he cannot still his heart in the same manner Whis can.

Obviously, this difference comes down to their dispositions. The angel race is varied, to say the least, but each of these guardians has discipline. Goku does as well, but his Saiyan lineage means he’s hot-blooded whether he likes it or not. Goku needs to find an external motivator that calms his heart or at least settles it. And given this arc’s renewed focus on Bardock, the secret to Goku’s success might rest with his father.

What do you think about Whis and his wise word for Goku? Do you think Dragon Ball Super is hiding Ultra Instinct’s different forms? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.