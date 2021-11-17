Dragon Ball Laid Seeds for Ultra Instinct Way Before We Realized

Dragon Ball has brought out tons of power boosts to date, but few of them have brought the fandom together like Ultra Instinct. The wild form debuted at the end of Dragon Ball Super‘s TV series, and it has gone on to evolve with help from the manga. Still, there are fans who are not sold on Ultra Instinct, but others aren’t standing for it. After all, Dragon Ball set up Ultra Instinct a long time ago, and the manga proves as much.

Over on Twitter, the user AGarsine directed fans to some of the best evidence for Ultra Instinct. It was there a young Goku popped up during a training round, and Mister Popo is the one who sets up the power, believe it or not. After all, he is trying to teach Goku to hide his chi, and the process leans into Ultra Instinct territory at times.

“Like this. Make your heart still,” Popo shares. It takes Goku some time to nail the technique for himself, but the Saiyan does notice how impressive the feat is once seeing Popo do it.

“Wow, it really is quiet. I almost can’t sense your chi,” he shares.

This conversation is had in Dragon Ball Super when Beerus uses his own Ultra Instinct powers. Piccolo notes he “can’t feel a thing” and that the quiet is eerie. Again, this stillness is brought to focus when Goku trains under Whis and even Merus to master Ultra Instinct. But if you are an OG reader, you will know Popo brought it up first. He might not have tapped into the godly power that is Ultra Instinct, but Popo’s ability to still his heart is vital to using the form. Goku barely understood the assignment back when he was a kid, but that elementary lesson no doubt helped the Saiyan hone his skills once Whis started teaching.

