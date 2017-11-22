‘Dragon Ball’ Theory Perfectly Predicts How Vegeta & Goku Can Take Jiren Down

If you aren't caught up with Dragon Ball Super, then the name Jiren may be an unfamiliar one. The fighter has positioned himself to be Goku's next great rival, and fans are desperate to figure out how the Saiyan will be the Pride Trooper. So, it's not surprising to see fans fawning over a new, convincing theory about the showdown that involves Vegeta.

Goku may gain enough power to beat Jiren on his own soon enough, but some fans think the Saiyan will need a bit of help. The hero might have unlocked Ultra Instinct during his first battle with Jiren but there is more to the form than meets the eye. The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super confirmed Goku has only tapped into half of Ultra Instinct's power, and Vegeta could be the one who stumbles into the other half.

When Goku went Ultra Instinct against Super Saiyan Kefla, Whis was quick to note there was something off with the hero. Goku's punches were not connecting as powerfully as they should, and the angel said it was because Goku had only mastered UI's defensive side; The Saiyan has yet to learn how to fight on instinct alone, but Vegeta seems predisposed to learning such a trick.

Vegeta is known for his hot-headed behavior, and fans see the fighter as one who acts and then thinks. Goku is rather childish, but the Saiyan is a master tactician despite his immature goofs. Vegeta doesn't seem to suit UI's defensive nature, but the fighter seems like he could pull off the unconscious offensive part if he could just tap into the state.

For fans, their theory (and hope) is that Goku and Vegeta will have to fight together to take out Jiren. The Universe 11 warrior has proven he's on a totally different level from the other Tournament fighters, and the Saiyans may become their universe's last hope. If UI Goku goes on the defensive and UI Vegeta takes the offensive, Jiren might become overwhelmed, but it would take the Saiyans fusing to truly meld their powers. All Goku and Vegeta would need is to borrow their Kai's Potara earrings to give Vegito another go, and the UI fusion should be enough to make Jiren lose his cool.

