New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren’s Rematch

Now that the Tournament of Power is down to its final four fighters in Dragon Ball Super, fans have been wondering when Jiren and Ultra Instinct Goku would square off again. From the looks of these stills from the upcoming Episode 128, that rematch is coming much sooner than expected.

Not only do these stills tease a struggling Vegeta, they confirm the return of Ultra Instinct Goku and his attacking Jiren.

Another preview for ep.128. In short, Vegeta can barely stand and can’t even go Super Saiyan anymore, but he still refuses to give up. As his consciousness fades after getting beat up and nearly ringed out by Jiren, he begins to hear Bulma’s voice. https://t.co/8tt2xqvFUF pic.twitter.com/8W6PibxCDY — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 17, 2018

Episode 128 is titled “With Noble Pride Till the End! Vegeta Falls!” and the synopsis reads as follows:

“Thanks to 17 sacrificing himself to assist them, Goku and Vegeta have evaded Jiren’s attack. However, Goku collapses from exhaustion, leaving Vegeta to face Jiren alone.”

It seems that whatever Vegeta does in his fight against Jiren buys Goku enough time to recover enough stamina to reach the Ultra Instinct state once more. Whether or not Goku has mastered it this time around is still in the air, but if Vegeta does indeed fall to Jiren it would be the spark Goku needs to win.

The preview listed in the Anime Times for the episode also confirms what the episode preview teased in that Vegeta will hear the voice of Bulma in the episode when he’s losing consciousness. Confirmed to be voiced by Hiromi Tsumu, who had recorded for the episode before she passed, it seems her new actress, Aya Hisakawa, won’t appear until later.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.