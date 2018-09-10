‘Dragon Ball Super’ Introduces the Top Fighters of Universe 9

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has taken the first few steps into the Universe Survival arc and now Goku and the others are being introduced to many powerful warriors from the other universes.

Before the Tournament of Power begins officially, Universe 7 will be having a special match with Universe 9, and fans were shown the first example of its top fighters.

In the latest episode of the series, Goku and the others learned that they had an hour to gather three warriors from Universe 7 to fight three warriors from Universe 9 for a special “Zeno Expo” match. This is so the future Zeno can see the example of a tournament like the present Zeno was able to see during the Universe 6 arc.

Goku recruits Gohan and Majin Buu for this fight, and at the Omni-Kings’ palace they were introduced to the fighters of Universe 9. Along with Ro, a shady new Supreme Kai, and Sidra, Universe 9’s God of Destruction, Universe 9 has a trio of fox warriors. They seem to be pretty strong, as Goku immediately figures out they were Universe 7’s opponents.

The English dub cast for these new additions has been confirmed also with Greg Dulcie portraying Universe 9’s God of Destruction Sidra, Derick Snow as Universe 9’s Supreme Kai Ro, and Jeff Plunk, Chris Guerrero Marcus Stimac as the trio of foxes, Basil, Lavender, and Bergamo respectively.

Universe 9’s fighters have yet to reveal their power but Basil is already giving Majin Buu quite a bit of trouble as his impressive speed and kicks have been able to kick around Buu pretty easily at the end of the latest episode. But who knows what power Lavender and Bergamo hold?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.