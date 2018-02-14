‘Dragon Ball Super’ Writer Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Vegeta and Bulma

Everyone deserves to feel a little love on Valentine’s Day, even Dragon Ball’s biggest bad boy, Vegeta! After all, from what we’ve seen in the latest episodes of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta has grown a pretty big heart from his experiences being a Z-Fighter – especially when it comes to his family, and his wife, Bulma:

Power of love

Happy Valentine’s Day✨ pic.twitter.com/GMAq8zPWJd — 吉高寿男 (@toshio916) February 13, 2018



Dragon Ball Super writer Toshio shared this nice little take on Vegeta and Bulma’s love – which is still one of the most unlikely pairing you could think of – but one that we couldn’t do without, at this point.

This is a bittersweet depiction, in that this next episode of Dragon Ball Super will see Vegeta making a last stand battle against Jiren. It’s not guaranteed that Vegeta will survive that encounter, but it’s a good bet that his emotional attachments to his friends, world, and loved ones will be fueling his attack – because it definitely won’t be energy.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.