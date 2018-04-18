‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Showed Off Vegeta’s Family Man Side

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Super Dub series slowed down the pace of the “Future Trunks Saga” for a character-centric episode. DBS ep. saw Trunks taking in life in the present timeline, and comparing it to the harsh world he grew up in, under the threat of Goku Black.

Trunk’s rumination on how time changes things focused mainly on how Gohan’s life as a scholar now differed so greatly form the hardened warrior that was Future Gohan. However, there was also a moment that had fans gushing: Vegeta showing off his own version of family man pride!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an intense scene, Vegeta trains to fight Goku black in his training room, while ruminating on Future Trunks’ report of how Black wiped out his family. Needless to say, the thought of his loved ones dying at the hands of a Goku look-alike drives Vegeta to some serious rage – which he promptly takes out on the poor practice drones!

Dragon Ball fans have been seriously enamored with Vegeta’s new family man values, lately. The Dub series has given us swooning moments like the one described above. (SPOILERS for DBS Sub Follow!!!) Meanwhile, the sub series just saw Vegeta finally go down in the Tournament Power – a moment marked his emotional reflections on letting his family down (End SPOILERS).

These examples of just how far Vegeta has come are really giving fans the feels. Check out what they’re saying, below!

In Case You Didn’t Know

PRINCE ?? VE ?? GE ?? TA ?? LOVES ?? HIS ?? FAMILY https://t.co/uLstCsU2re — Catrina ?? Dennis (@ohcatrina) February 28, 2018

This fan leaves no room for interpretation about Vegeta’s family values. “Clapback,” indeed.

Prince of all Fathers

He is the number one father in the galaxy. Prince of all the fathers pic.twitter.com/fXGljGog5r — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) February 26, 2018

Someone told Vegeta to go home and be a family man so he DID THAT pic.twitter.com/opfpczcgue — Catrina ?? Dennis (@ohcatrina) February 26, 2018

These ladies make it clear: Vegeta is the universal prince of ALL daddies!

That Dad Life

Nah vegeta a family man now pic.twitter.com/7dATMQX8nU — ☃️❄️?BIG SHOT vROSÈ?❄️☃️ (@WBPxRose25) February 25, 2018

Even the hardest man understands what happens when bachelor bro warrior goes family man. No shame in that game.

Growing Love

So Vegeta has had a great character arc in DBS, he’s grown as a character, and also hasn’t lost the things he gained in DBZ. Vegeta has successfully reminded us of why he is great and why it is that we love Dragon Ball as a whole. Also he took out GoD Toppo, making me happy. pic.twitter.com/LKhmcHpCJe — Kaze Masuta (@KazeMasuta) February 25, 2018

The addition of Cabba in DBS gave Vegeta another person tocare about alongside his family and friends back on Earth, and I think introducing another saiyan who wants to learn from Vegeta was a very good thing to do in terms of progressing himself as a character. — Kaze Masuta (@KazeMasuta) February 25, 2018

This fan points out that Universe 6 Saiyan Cabba has also entered the tent of those Vegeta feels responsible for protecting. It’s not just a blood-bond thing!

Major Turn-On

Vegeta caring for his family is my kink — Dominique Bautista (@D_Oda_B) February 28, 2018

Seeing a bad-boy evolve into a doting dad and husband is a major romantic fantasy for some fans!

Saiyan Legacy

when you look for the definition of cuteness this is what you find, i mean, look at THAT FACE #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/TomuakOgDi — faith ❄ (@delenafraser) February 25, 2018

Yasss! And that lil’ peek in the end… pic.twitter.com/iMdameKayI — SarahW (@SarahWWorld) February 25, 2018

These images are like every Vegeta pose in Dragon Ball Z (surprised, proud, that’s about it) – just with baby Bulla now in the picture! This of course depicts the moment Vegeta helped ensure his Saiyan legacy, giving Bulla the Saiyan name of “Eschalot.”

Family Killer

fuck vegeta for tearing apart such a perfect family pic.twitter.com/ja6uaEvANU — 『ɢᴏᴛʜ ᴄᴏᴡʙᴏʏ』 (@DamonSenpai) February 25, 2018

This fan is having some fun with the idea of Vegeta as a family-killer, instead of family-creator.

******

How do you feel about Vegeta the family man? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.