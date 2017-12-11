‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers See Vegeta Challenging [SPOILER]

Dragon Ball Super fans know the drill when it comes to spoilers. Japan isn’t afraid to drop bombs on the fandom with early episode synopses, but one title has got audiences buzzing right now.

After all, the name of episode 112 makes it sound like Vegeta is about to make his move on Jiren.

Thanks to Animedia, the magazine’s latest issue has revealed Vegeta is getting ready to make a big move in the Tournament of Power. The publication confirmed the title of Dragon Ball Super‘s 122nd episode is called “Staking His Pride! Vegeta Challenges the Strongest!!” There’s no synopsis for the release available as of yet, but the title itself gives fans a good hunch about what it will cover.

So, if you have been waiting to see Vegeta fight Jiren, you will see your wish granted soon enough.

When it comes to the Tournament of Power, there is no fighter more powerful than Jiren. The Universe 11 fighter bested Goku as Super Saiyan Blue with Kaio-Ken and even gave the hero’s Ultra Instinct form a run for its money. Jiren is powerful enough that he can look down on Goku’s own strength, and Vegeta is none too happy about the slight. Not because he’s insulted on Goku’s half, no. It is because Vegeta is not even on Jiren’s radar.

In the past, Vegeta has stressed his desire to fight Jiren, but he has yet to get the chance. The Saiyan had an off-screen showdown with Toppo, and Vegeta did hold his own against the Pride Trooper leader. Toppo matched Vegeta’s SSB power, but Jiren is leagues ahead of his comrade when it comes to total strength. In fact, Jiren is said to be more powerful than his universe’s God of Destruction. So, Vegeta will have his work cut out for him if he really challenges the strongest tournament fighter.

Of course, there are theories out already about Vegeta’s motivation to fight Jiren. The Saiyan wants to take on Jiren if for no other reason than to prove himself. Vegeta is surely tired of being shafted to tout Goku, and he did his own harsh training under Whis. Vegeta may push himself to fight Jiren in hopes that he will unlock Ultra Instinct as well, so here’s to hoping the fighter knows what he is doing.

If you want to read more theories about Vegeta's upcoming challenge, you can find some here. Do you think the Saiyan is really about to lay down his cards before Jiren?