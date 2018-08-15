‘Dragon Ball Super’ Director Reveals If Vegeta’s New Form Is Canon

Dragon Ball Super has given the fandom plenty of gifts since its debut, but Vegeta stans feel like the Saiyan hasn’t gotten the proper respect. Like always, it seems Vegeta is still being benched so that Goku can take the stage, but that trend changed a little during the Tournament of Power.

However, it doesn’t look like the comeback Vegeta made during the tournament will be recognized by canon purists.

Recently, fans were given an update on the special Super Saiyan Blue form that Vegeta unlocked during the Tournament of Power. Taking to Twitter, director Megumi Ishitani answered questions from fans, and he revealed that Super Saiyan Blue Evolution is an anime original power-up.

“Thank you for your questions. When writing this response, director [Ryota] Nakamura looked over it too. I’m amazed and also extremely happy to see people continue to have so much interest even this long after it stopped airing,” Ishitani started (via Herms98).

“Vegeta’s evolved version of Blue is an anime original. Like you said, that form is the result of him mastering his strength in a different way than Goku. Strength-wise please think of it as about the same as Goku’s Blue Kaio-Ken,” Ishitani added.

So, there you have it. As far as Ishitani knows, the SSBE form is exclusive to the anime and has no place in the Dragon Ball Super manga. The director didn’t say whether creator Akira Toriyama had a hand in the form, but audiences get the feeling Vegeta’s new form was created as a filler to bolster his fight with Jiren.

Fans will be get to see a lot more Vegeta when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January once it goes live in Japan in December. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, are you bummed about this overlooked transformation?