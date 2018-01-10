‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Are Sure The Anime Secretly Revealed Ultra Instinct Vegeta

If there is one thing Vegeta fans want, it is some respect. There is no denying how powerful the Saiyan is, but over the years, Vegeta has bcome an afterthought to Goku. Akira Toriyama has never apologized for his love of Goku, but Vegeta lovers wish their man could get his shine on.

So, it isn’t surprising to see those fans digging hard into an on-going Vegeta mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are caught up with Dragon Ball Super, then you know the Saiyan just had a big outing. Vegeta challenged Jiren to a one-on-one fight, but the hero was crushed in the end. Left KO’d in a crater, Vegeta is scheduled to return to the battlefield this week when the anime returns. Recently, fans began to speculate Vegeta is due for a new power-up after several teasers dropped, and many think those hints were really trying to redirect fans.

Over on Reddit, one fan went the extra mile to give Toei Animation a lie detection test. The user /KryptonianJesus posted an image they re-colored from Dragon Ball Super‘s new outro. The ending got fans all in a twist when it wrapped on a curious scene. Goku and Vegeta close the reel as they stand back-to-back, and the latter looks pretty odd. Vegeta is in his Super Saiyan Blue form, but it does look darker than normal. However, if you simply swap all of the image’s blue tones to grey, you get an interesting product.

As you can see below, the fan simply traded the colors of Vegeta’s strange look and wound up with Ultra Instinct. The coloration is almost uncanny to what fans expected of Vegeta if he unlocked the power-up, and fans are feeling confident about the show’s misdirect now. If everyone is expecting Vegeta to boost his Super Saiyan Blue form, no one will anticipate him tapping into Ultra Instinct. The fandom is theorizing that Toei simply re-colored its new ending to draw fans away from the idea of Ultra Instinct Vegeta so its debut would be a surprise. So, if this theory is right, then the studio might as well just come clean.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

What do you think about this Vegeta theory? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!