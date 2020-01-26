Dragon Ball Super’s New Vixens Have Master Roshi Going Full Perv Again

Planet Eater Moro might have taken his time making his way to Earth for the final battle against Goku and Vegeta, but he’s been devouring planets across the galaxy over the last few chapters of Dragon Ball Super. His various escaped prisoner cronies have been scouting for planets with great energy, and a trio of scouts has now gotten Master Roshi’s attention in particular. A previous chapter revealed a new trio of female escapees, and while it seemed like they were just going to appear in that brief moment, now they’ve played a hilarious part in the new battle.

Moro’s army has officially made their way to Earth in Chapter 56 of the series, and the army has spread their attack out to various parts of the world. The Z Fighters, all beefed up from a couple months of training, have spread out to combat these prisoners and Master Roshi and Krillin have teamed up…briefly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Krillin ends up fighting against the same prisoner that defeated him months before, Master Roshi is quickly distracted by the trio of female villains. They note how bored they are with this and run off to wreak havoc on their own, and Master Roshi decides to chase after them. It’s pretty hilarious too as Krillin wants to team up against one of the prisoners with Roshi, but Roshi denies it.

Saying that Krillin won’t be able to depend on his master for everything, Master Roshi dashes away and says he’ll “wrangle those nasty babes.” The Tournament of Power featured a Master Roshi who had been able to master his big weakness against women, and managed to fight against Jiren in the manga’s version of the events, it seems that Roshi is still very much a victim to his quirk.

The next chapter of the series may show more of this coming fight between Master Roshi and the vixen trio, but there’s no reason to worry much about things. Seeing as how characters like Yamcha can now hold their own, Roshi is probably going to put this coming fight to a decisive and hilarious end. But what do you think of Roshi’s chances? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.