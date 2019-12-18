Dragon Ball Super Writer Riles Up Fans with Recent Update

The end of the year is upon us all, and that means workers are eager to meet their deadlines ahead of the holidays. 2020 will welcome a new decade, and that brings hope some beloved anime will make a comeback. For instance, fans have long wanted Dragon Ball to return following its anime wrap, and a new update has netizens geeking out about the franchise.

After all, the writer of Dragon Ball Super posted a curious update on Twitter the other day. Toshio Yoshitaka gave fans a heads up about his busy schedule these days, and many wondered if the writer might count Dragon Ball on that to-do list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had to leave an end-of-year party with my favorite director Masaaki Yuasa,” Yoshitaka shared.

“I’m busy with lots of works, but I will get through it by pretending to be a Super Saiyan. Thank you for supporting me. May the Saiya be with you.”

Looking at this tweet, fans starting wondering whether the nods to Dragon Ball should be looked into more deeply. After all, Yoshitaka is busy working on shows, and one of them could be a Dragon Ball revival. But before fans get too excited, they should take a breath or two.

Yoshitaka has worked on other anime series like Najica Blitz Tactics and Sazae-san. He might not have a massive resume, but the writer has a good reputation within the industry. But as Jump Festa draws nearer, fans are growing more and more eager for a Dragon Ball update. No word has been given on such a project, but if it is going to happen, then fans would like Yoshitaka to be at the frontline with it.

Do you want to see Toshio return to Dragon Ball…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.