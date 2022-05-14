Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Delayed To 2023

✖

While fans await the release of this summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next feature-length film in the Shonen series which follows Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, it seems some bad news is coming at followers of the series that sprung from the mind of Akira Toriyama, First announced as taking place later this month, the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure was slated to perform some classic symphonies from the franchise, but it seems as though some performances have been delayed to next year or simply flat-out canceled in a blow to Z-Fighter fans.

For those who aren't familiar with this unique concert that was originally scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles and San Jose later this month, the official description of Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure reads as such:

"Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure is a full-immersive concert with the music from DRAGON BALL and DRAGON BALL Z series for the first time in the history of Japanese animation, all completely synchronized to cutting edge video screen, lighting and special sound effects from the series. An original production created and produced by Overlook Events, under its unprecedented concept Narrative Symphonic Experience."

Toei Animation shared the unfortunate news that the performances set for Los Angeles will be delayed until January 2023, with the San Jose performances being canceled entirely due to "unexpected scheduling issues", with Toei promising to refund tickets to fans that purchased them:

Official announcement regarding the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure event for Los Angeles and San Jose. pic.twitter.com/zr1WYJS5cQ — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 13, 2022

The Dragon Ball series has given fans some wild tunes to rock out to over the decades since the anime first premiered with the original Dragon Ball in 1986. With the upcoming movie dropping this summer, we're sure to get plenty of new tracks within the story that is bringing back the Red Ribbon Army, as composer Naoki Sato is slated to score this new film. Sato has past experience working on anime franchises including the likes of Assassination Classroom, Stand By Me Doraemon, Blood-C, and Eureka Seven to name a few. On top of these, Naoki also recently created the scores for the two final films of the live-action Rurouni Kenshin series, showing that the composer has definitely been staying busy.

Are you sad that the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure has been delayed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.