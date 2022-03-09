Dragon Ball Cover Overhauls “Rock the Dragon” with an Electric Remix

If you grew up watching Dragon Ball Z in the late ’90s, there is a good chance you know “Rock the Dragon”. The heavy track’s guitar solos and vocals are impossible to forget even after all of these years. The anime’s title track remains one of its most popular to this day, and of course, new fans are finding it on social media even as you read this. And thanks to one musician, fans new and old can listen to “Rock the Dragon” and its best remix right now.

And honestly? It slaps pretty hard. We can thank TikTok’s miaasonomusic for the remix, and they brought it to life with an electric violin to boot.

As you can see above, the viral video shows Asano absolutely shredding on the violin after a fan asked them to cover “Rock the Dragon”. It is fair to say they nailed the cover even in this short clip, so of course, fans are desperate for more of the cover.

For those unfamiliar with “Rock the Dragon”, you should know the title track has a long history with Dragon Ball Z. The song was used for the anime’s first 53 episodes of Funimation’s dub with Saban. It went on to appear on several soundtracks and was even used in key scenes during the Saiyan saga if you listen closely.

Over the years, “Rock the Dragon” has become as much of a classic song as “Cha-La Head-Cha-La” to Dragon Ball fans. Its riffs and heavy guitar are easy to recognize with just a few notes. And now, we can thank Asano for giving the track a new lease on life online.

What do you think of this epic take on Dragon Ball's most famous track? Which other anime singles should Asano try tackling next?