Dragon Ball Star Ryo Horikawa Hypes Fans with Jump Festa Tease

Dragon Ball is one of those series you cannot contain. After debuting decades ago, the story of Son Goku has captured the imagination of fans everywhere. There is so much support behind the franchise that it’s hard to imagine it ending. Still, it has been well over a year since Dragon Ball lived large with an anime series, but that could change soon.

For months now, rumors have circulated that a new Dragon Ball anime is in development. The sudden end of Dragon Ball Super prompted many to buy into such reports, but no series was ever announced. Now, many are looking to this year’s Jump Festa for clues about the future of Dragon Ball, and actor Ryo Horikawa has fans all fired up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, the voice actor of Vegeta posted a message after it was confirmed he’d appear at Jump Festa this year. He will appear with Masako Nozawa, the voice of Goku, during a special panel. And as you can imagine, Horikawa is determined to help Vegeta outdo his rival at long last during the convention.

“At Jump Festa 2020, I’ll prove to you that I’m the strongest,” the actor shared. “Just wait and see!”

The message got fans all pumped up, and it is easy to see why. Not only did Horikawa give a shoutout to Vegeta, but his challenge has plenty wondering whether a new Dragon Ball anime will be announced. If a mainline series is not ready to debut, fans would love to see a spin off tackle a Vegeta-centric story, so here’s to hoping those hunches are not wrong.

Do you think this hype has anything to do with a new series announcement…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.