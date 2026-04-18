Dragon Ball Teases The Return of Super Saiyan 4

Dragon Ball Daima was a series that many anime fans didn’t see coming. Specifically, the spin-off introduced various elements and transformations that long-time shonen enthusiasts thought would never be made canon. While Vegeta unveils his own take on Super Saiyan 3, perhaps the most shocking moment in the series that takes place between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super was the introduction of Super Saiyan 4. Fans have been waiting to see what the future holds for the ape-like form now that it is considered an official part of Dragon Ball’s continuity, and a big hint from Bandai Namco is teasing the return of Goku’s transformation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since arriving on the scene in 2018, Dragon Ball FighterZ has been routinely updating its roster with either new additions or changes made to its existing cast of characters. While the fighting game has given fans the chance to play as a Super Saiyan 4, it was thanks to the inclusion of the Gogeta viewers witnessed during the spin-off series, Dragon Ball GT. Now, Bandai Namco is teasing the arrival of Super Saiyan 4 Goku from Dragon Ball Daima, proving that the spin-off has had a massive impact on the shonen franchise since its release. You can check out the teaser from Bandai Namco for yourself below.

News about Goku (SS4, Daima) coming soon! pic.twitter.com/CUfS3kfozD — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 16, 2026

The History of Super Saiyan 4

Toei Animation

Super Saiyan 4 first premiered on Dragon Ball GT in 1997, where Goku learned the technique while fighting against the villainous Baby. Thanks to regaining his tail, Son managed to learn this new form and would regularly implement it throughout the remainder of the spin-off. Eventually, Vegeta would learn the same trick, and the two Saiyans would fuse to forge a Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta. Following the Grand Tour’s conclusion, Super Saiyan 4 would mostly arrive in video games and outside-of-continuity series such as Dragon Ball Heroes. That is, of course, until Dragon Ball Daima hit the scene.

The new take on Super Saiyan 4, made by Akira Toriyama himself, arrived in 2025 with the episode, “Awakening.” Thanks to the Namekian of the Demon Realm, Neva, Goku isn’t just healed from his fight against Majin Duu, but he is given the power of this new transformation to boot. While many fans originally thought that the Namekian was the one to create this form, it was revealed in Daima’s finale that Goku had discovered the transformation while training off-screen. Seeing the form arrive in this Dragon Ball Super prequel, fans have been waiting to see if Goku will bust out the transformation in the future of the shonen series.

While Dragon Ball has some big plans for the anime world, with Dragon Ball Super: Beerus airing later this year and Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, the manga has yet to announce when, or if, it will return. The artist, Toyotaro, has hinted that the printed story will make a comeback following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, but nothing has been set in stone. Should Dragon Ball Super’s manga return with new chapters, plenty of readers are sure to be wondering if Goku will employ the use of Super Saiyan 4.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!