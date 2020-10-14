Dragon Ball: Techniques Every Character Should Know By Now

For each Z Fighter within the Dragon Ball franchise, they hold anywhere from one to many attacks that they can call uniquely their own, with Vegeta recently getting his own unique attack and Goku being the only brawler that can access Ultra Instinct, but there are a few techniques that each warrior in Akira Toriyama's epic Shonen series should have learned already! Though the power levels of the Z Fighters varies wildly at this point, Super has done a good job of focusing on individual fighters in both the Tournament of Power and latest Moro Arc! What techniques do you want to see each Z Fighter learn in the future? Which "weaker" member of the group would you like to see get more of the spotlight moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Kaioken (Photo: Toei Animation) One of Goku's most powerful techniques before he learned how to access the transformations known as Super Saiyan, Kaioken was taught to Son by King Kai when he was in the afterlife following his death during the battle against his brother Raditz. Since Goku learned this move, there hasn't been any evidence that he is the only one that would be able to use this technique in the field, and this technique developed by King Kai allows the user to multiply their power level several times over. Of course, the draw back to this power is that the body undergoes huge amounts of stress, but we would imagine the human characters of Dragon Ball would jump at the chance to learn this, and Goku could be a perfect teacher for it. prevnext

Spirit Bomb (Photo: Toei Animation) Much like the Kaioken, Son Goku learned how to harness the power of all the beings on Earth, and sometimes beyond, and amass it into a giant energy ball that he could hurl at opponents. There isn't anything that states you need to have a giant power level in order to master this technique, and certainly not be a Saiyan, so why doesn't Goku break down how each Z Fighter could achieve the creation of one of these in case he's incapacitated? Seeing the likes of Vegeta, Piccolo, or Krillin forming a bomb and hurling it at an opponent would be a great moment for the series. prevnext

Ultimate/Mystic (Photo: Toei Animation) When Gohan met up with the Elder Kai during the Majin Buu Saga, the elderly God was able to use a ritual that unlocked the hidden potential within the son of Goku. Bringing him to a level where he was far stronger than Goku as a Super Saiyan 3 and the incarnation of Buu known as "Super Buu", it was clear that Gohan had reached an entirely new level of power. While the likes of Krillen, Tenshinhan, and Yamcha might not come close to the levels of "Ultimate Gohan" as their "potentials" are nowhere near as high but they would certainly gain big boosts all the same. prevnext

Instant Transmission (Photo: Toei Animation) As it stand in Dragon Ball Super's manga, there are two characters that have the ability to use Instant Transmission in both Goku and Vegeta. With the technique developed on the Planet Yardrat, a fighter need only detect an energy level of a fellow fighter, or creature, across the universe in order to instantly teleport near them. With Vegeta learning how to use Instant Transmission, somewhat, in a matter of minutes, we could see Goku taking a day or two to teach the other Z Fighters how to teleport at their leisure and make them that much more effective as brawlers overall! prevnext