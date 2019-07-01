Dragon Ball’s Tien Gets Beefy One-Punch Man Makeover

One of the characters fans saw fall to the wayside throughout the duration of Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series is Tien Shinhan. He presented a powerful foe when he was first introduced to the series, but like many of the side characters, he was forgotten once the scale of the battles far outgrew his range. But how would he do in a series with more balanced human fighters, and one where martial arts can be honed to a dangerous degree like One-Punch Man?

Artist Easterhands shared the super-buff take on Tien Shinhan to Reddit, and it’s hard not to see him joining the ranks of One-Punch Man‘s Hero Association with an intense makeover like this! Check it out below!

With Tien’s abilities, he certainly would make more of a dent in the world of One-Punch Man. Although he’d most likely still be outclassed by the S-Class heroes just as he is by Goku and Vegeta, Tien’s range of martial arts skills would make him a popular and top tanking hero otherwise. He’s technically the strongest human in the Dragon Ball canon, and with his cloning techniques, four arms, solar flare, and tons of fight experience, he’d be powerful hero.

His strengths may seem paltry in his original series, enough to where Tien is written out of things like the Tournament of Power in ridiculous ways, but that’s just the nature of Goku and Vegeta taking on gods and even more powerful creatures. Tien could battle the monsters of One-Punch Man with relative ease, and would certainly give the newest villain Garou a run for his money.

