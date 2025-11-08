Dragon Ball to Receive a Road in Japan (And It’s Not Alone)

Dragon Ball fans are waiting to see when both Akira Toriyama’s shonen series will return with new manga chapters and new anime episodes in the future. While Z-Fighter enthusiasts might have been disheartened to learn that the series wouldn’t play a part at this year’s Jump Festa, the franchise still had good news to share. In 2026, the anime franchise is planning to unveil a big event that will highlight the future of the series across the board, leaving fans to wonder what’s in store. Before then, however, Dragon Ball is still making moves with one major one being a special road opening in Japan.

While the upcoming project isn’t exactly a road named “Dragon Ball Road,” it will transform one locale into an anime tribute all the same. Nakano Ward, Tokyo is planning to launch the “Nakano Mural Anime Road,” decorating a road with several anime figures from the medium’s history. Dragon Ball is the premier franchise that will be featured, but it will also include the likes of Puss in Boots, Mazinger Z, Galaxy Express 999, and many others. A specific opening date has yet to be revealed, but we’ll be sure to keep readers updated on the anime project.

Follow The Anime Road

Chiarman of the “Nakano Connecting Through Anime Executive Committee, Hiroto Masamura, had this to say about the upcoming anime road, “Prior to the launch of the Nakano Connecting through Anime Executive Committee this year, the Nakano Branch of the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nakano Ward established the Nakano, Suginami, Toshima Anime Regional Branding Project Executive Committee in 2017, and have been working together as a public-private partnership to revitalize the local economy through anime content. In response to this initiative, anime-related companies, which continue to grow with the global market, have been flocking to Nakano and are becoming established as a local industry. We have previously livened up the city by holding events utilizing content from anime-related companies, but with the Nakano Mural Anime Road, people can now enjoy Nakano and anime together all year round. Please continue to look forward to Nakano, where both culture and the economy continue to develop.”

Joining the Chairman is Toei Animation President Katsuhiro Takagi, who was also more than willing to share their thoughts on the project. “We have been based in Nakano, the town of anime, since 2013, and next year, 2026, will be a memorable year for us as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. We are grateful to have been given this wonderful opportunity to be in charge of the valuable first phase of Nakano Ward’s ground-based power distribution equipment policy. Visuals from 19 of the works that we cherish are displayed on the equipment. We would be very happy if people could enjoy the visuals of our works in Nakano, the town of anime, where people from all over the world gather. Even after our 70th anniversary, we will continue to produce anime and carry out our business so that even more fans can support our works. We hope that you will continue to pay attention to our company and Nakano, the town of anime.”

