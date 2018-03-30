‘Dragon Ball’ Is Going On Tour Across North America

The Dragon Ball Super anime series has officially come to an end, much to the chagrin of fans, but Toei Animation promises to keep the series alive and strong going into the future.

The first of these endeavors involves a major North American tour (across the United States and Canada) that will definitely be a major thing that fans will not want to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Toei’s official site (which you can check out here), the upcoming event is the “greatest of all time” and consists of 7 stops (each one representing a different numbered star Dragon Ball) with each carrying exclusive items and fun experiences for those to attend. Unfortunately there are no other concrete details as of this time other than the revelation of the the first location, San Diego, CA with a vague “July 2018” window.

While the location, date, and nature of the event is still up in the air (though the Tamashii Nations brand is involved with the merchandise), this surely will be an event most Dragon Ball fans would love to be a part of. Now that the anime series is over, and the film not releasing until December, fans need a new way to interact with their fellow series fans and what better way to do it than with a major, exclusive event across the United States and Canada.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection now have a way to experience the series.