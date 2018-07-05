‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares First Look at Ultra Instinct Goku Funko POP

Are you ready to add one of Son Goku’s shiniest forms to your shelves? Thanks to Funko and the folks behind Dragon Ball, the Saiyan is about to bring his newest transformation to a POP collection near you, and it’s everything you dreamed it would be.

Over on Twitter, fans got their first look at Funko’s take on Ultra Instinct Goku. The website shared the special piece as Anime Expo 2018 gets underway in Los Angeles, and the Dragon Ball Super reveal has already got fans buzzing.

“Earth’s greatest defender and the leader of the Dragon Team is always formidable, but in his Ultra Instinct form, he’s practically unstoppable,” Funko writes in the POP’s description.

“When Goku taps into his well-spring of potential, becoming his fastest and strongest self, baffling even Dyspo and Toppo. This Dragon Ball Super protagonist is available in Pop! form.”

As you can see above, the figure is one fans will have to get for themselves. Goku is shown with his usual orange Gi torn down the waist, leaving his lose pants to hang while his abs come out to play. However, the big thing to note here is his hair. Gone is Goku’s black hairdo or golden Super Saiyan locks; No, the Ultra Instinct form gives the hero silver-grey hair, and his irises take on the color to boot.

If you want this POP, then you will be able to get it sooner rather than later. Funko says the piece will go on sale this August, but it will likely go up for pre-order right here sometime today, July 5th, so keep checking back in to reserve one. UPDATE: The listing is live right here! The company has a slew of other anime POP figures coming out this year as franchises like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Digimon will make their Funko debut.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.

