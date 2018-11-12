‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s What Lewis Tan Could Look Like as Vegeta

Fan artist BossLogic has taken it upon himself to create a series of fan artwork, which depicts what a modern Dragon Ball live-action movie could look like. While that prospect sounds like blaspheme to some fans still scarred by the abomination that was Dragonball Evolution, BossLogic’s choices in both design and casting has actually been impressing quite a few Dragon Ball fans all over the Interwebs.

Well, after seeing some fairly big figures from Dragon Ball lore getting featured pieces of fan-casting art, this latest work is going to be the most controversial of all. Here’s what actor Lewis Tan could look like as the live-action Vegeta!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you don’t recognize the name: Lewis Tan has been earning some major geek cred lately, as he’s racked up some significant roles in popular genre works. Tan was last seen on the big screen playing X-Force’s Shatterstar in Deadpool 2; he’s also done some notable work on the small screen, as Zhou Chenge in season one of Iron Fist, and Gaius Chau in the latest season of the martial arts series Into the Badlands.

Clearly Tan would pass the dreaded “whitewashing” test for anime characters adapted into live-action Hollywood films; however, it’s hard to call whether Dragon Ball fans would support his casting as Vegeta – or any other actor for that matter. The Prince of Saiyans is just such a beloved character, who already has some iconic voice actors bringing him to life, that trying to break into that lane would be near impossible to do without upsetting at least one sector of the fanbase.

The question then becomes: if not Lewis Tan, who could you see in the role of a live-action Vegeta? Let us know in the comments!

As stated, BossLogic has been producing an entire line of these live-action Dragon Ball movie art pieces – be sure to check out the rest using the links below:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.