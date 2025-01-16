Dragon Ball Finally Answers a Major Vegeta Question After Years of Waiting

Dragon Ball Daima has been answering all sorts of questions with each new episode of the new anime series, and with it has finally explained why the Dragon Ball series seemed to skip over one of Vegeta’s own Super Saiyan forms. He just didn’t use it before. Dragon Ball Daima is now airing new episodes to further explore the Demon Realm for the first real time in the franchise. With a new story from late series creator Akira Toriyama, this new anime has been showcasing all sorts of answers to questions that fans have had been asking for quite a long time.

Dragon Ball Daima has been showcasing all sorts of new information about the Demon Realm, and it turns out this realm has a much bigger role in the wider Dragon Ball universe than ever expected. This has also come with some big reveals for Goku and Vegeta too as they have needed to make up for their lack of power in the new anime series. With their new mini forms changing how they need to fight, Vegeta also had to pull out some new tricks with the reveal of his Super Saiyan 3 form. And with this reveal showcased that Vegeta never actually skipped over the form as fans suspected. He just didn’t use it openly.

Toei Animation

Vegeta Could Always Use Super Saiyan 3

Even with everything that fans have seen go down in Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta has only used the god forms after using Super Saiyan 2 abilities. It always seemed like for whatever reason that Vegeta had skipped over the use of the Super Saiyan 3 form in favor of the stronger god powers that had been in use later. But as seen in Dragon Ball Daima, Vegeta always had access to Super Saiyan 3 form. It’s just that he decided to keep it a secret the entire time as it’s something he had trained by himself to unlock on the side after seeing Goku use it months before.

Dragon Ball Daima takes place a few months after the events of the Majin Buu arc, and before the Beerus and Whis appear during the Battle of Gods arc that helps kick off Dragon Ball Super. This means in that in the time since seeing Goku use Super Saiyan 3, Vegeta has been secretly training on his own to unlock the form himself. It’s something that Bulma had noticed as well as she pointed out Vegeta had been working on it in secret, and with its place in the timeline, Dragon Ball has now confirmed that Vegeta has had access to this form all along. We just didn’t see it yet.

Toei Animation

What Else Has Vegeta Been Hiding?

As Dragon Ball Daima has revealed that Vegeta had access to Super Saiyan 3 all along but just didn’t use it, it’s also made Vegeta all the more intriguing than ever before. Vegeta had this form but just decided to not really use it likely as a result of seeing how inefficient of a transformation it really is. But this also does the work of making sure that Vegeta has always been on Goku’s level. He was able to keep up with Goku’s power in his own ways, and eventually unlocked brand new forms exclusive through his own training later.

With Dragon Ball Daima, the late Akira Toriyama was not only able to fill in a gap of Vegeta’s power that had been bugging fans for years, but was able to really cement part of Dragon Ball’s history that had been missing before. Now it’s time to see what else Vegeta has been keeping up his sleeves the entire time.