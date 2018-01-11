Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Is A Big Hit On Nintendo Switch

There’s a whole lot of attention and hype going into this month’s release of Dragon Ball FighterZ, as we’re literally just days away from throwing fireballs and other super attacks in the direction of our opponents. But that’s not the only Dragon Ball game that’s making waves right now.

Apparently, sales of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on Nintendo Switch have done quite well since the game’s release back in September. According to the official DBZ Games account on Twitter, the game has managed to sell 500,000 copies on that platform worldwide – not too shabby for a port of a title that’s been out for a while.

In a loose translation of the original text, the team thanked Nintendo fans for reaching the sales mark. “Thanks, finally worldwide 500000 (DL Edition included) topped package version is scarce nationwide now. Please wait a little bit more since early February ordered additional shipping is scheduled,” it notes. (You can see the original tweet below.)

To put it in simpler terms, the game has sold remarkably well on the physical front, to the point that the game has become out of stock and won’t replenish until sometime in February. Keep in mind that this is only in Japan, though, as you should be able to find a copy fairly easily in the United States. And for those that can’t wait to get their hands on the game, keep in mind that you can get it on the eShop now, as it’s not really that big of a download.

Bandai Namco is reportedly pleased with the sales result of the game – and that could do a world of good when it comes to future DBZ titles making their way to the platform. And you know which particular one we’re talking about in this case – a port of Dragon Ball FighterZ would definitely hit the spot. We’ll let you know once the team makes an official announcement, and hopefully it won’t be long.

For now, though, you can enjoy Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.