7 Great Anime to Watch if You Like Dragon Ball Z 

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z is one of the most famous Shonen anime ever. Known for its crazy combat, mighty transformations, and fierce rivalries, it set the standard for action-packed stories where warriors shake entire worlds with their battles. The series also made anime a global phenomenon. DBZ was one of the first anime to really blow up worldwide, introducing millions to Japanese animation. And its impact on pop culture is obvious even today.

Even people who don’t watch anime know who Goku is. The show turned characters like Vegeta, Frieza, and Gohan into pop culture icons. Its sound effects, attack names, and power-up screams are instantly recognizable everywhere. But as iconic as DBZ is, it certainly isn’t the only one of its kind. If you crave that kind of excitement in more anime, a handful of other series offer the same energy in their own way. These seven shows have huge fights, awesome power-ups, and heroes who never give up — everything Dragon Ball Z fans enjoy.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yusuke Urameshi is a street-brawling punk who dies during an uncharacteristic act of kindness. But life isn’t done with him yet. Revived as a Spirit Detective, Yusuke enters a world of bloodthirsty demons, underground tournaments, and power levels that shatter reality itself.

Dragon Ball Z fans will feel right at home with the series’ brutal fights and legendary transformations. The character rivalries are also pure gold. Yusuke’s cocky grit echoes Goku’s battle-hungry spirit, while Hiei’s icy ferocity gives Vegeta a run for his money. This anime is your next obsession if you live for earth-shaking clashes and next-level power-ups.

Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Uzumaki has spent his life chasing his village’s recognition, but when his best friend betrays him and a looming war threatens everything, his journey becomes bigger than just proving himself. The series follows him as he faces gods, legends, and his own inner demons to protect the world that once rejected him.

The power-ups go crazy with Rasenshuriken, Sage Mode, and Kurama’s full form. It’s like watching Super Saiyan transformations but with that shinobi finesse. And just like Goku, Naruto’s got that never-quit energy that turns impossible odds into legendary moments. If DBZ had you hyped, Naruto Shippuden will have you straight-up addicted.

Fullmetal Alchemist

After a forbidden alchemy ritual goes horribly wrong, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric lose parts of their bodies. To restore themselves, they set off to find the legendary Philosopher’s Stone. Along the way, they uncover dark secrets, face off against the powerful non-human Homunculi, and learn the true price of messing with nature.

DBZ fans will love the power scaling of this series as alchemy turns battles into explosive chess matches where intelligence and strength go hand in hand. Edward’s unbreakable spirit mirrors Goku’s. While the high-stakes showdowns and god-tier final boss battles feel right at home.

Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki never asked to be a Soul Reaper. But after running into one Rukia Kuchiki, he’s thrown into a hidden world of spirits, Hollows, and deadly battles. As Ichigo unlocks new powers, he’s forced to fight for his friends, his family, and the balance of life and death itself.

Bleach channels the best of Dragon Ball Z with its over-the-top power-ups and thrilling action. Just like DBZ’s Super Saiyan, Soul Reapers unleash their Bankai, pushing beyond their limits in do-or-die moments. And the fast-paced energy blasts and planet-shaking clashes bring the same adrenaline rush that made DBZ so legendary.

Gintama

In a Japan taken over by aliens, lazy samurai Gintoki Sakata takes on odd jobs to pay the rent. With his weird but loyal friends, he gets pulled into wild adventures and fights that shake the city. And while Gintoki might not be a Saiyan, his swordplay and willpower put him right up there with DBZ’s best warriors.

The show also nails DBZ’s balance of humor and hype. Goofy as hell one second, and dropping some of the rawest, most hype battles the next, Gintama hits that perfect Shonen sweet spot. Just like how DBZ could go from Goku messing around to a planet-destroying battle in seconds.

One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy sets sail to get hold of the legendary One Piece and become the King of the Pirates. Along the way, he builds a crew, takes on powerful enemies, and goes on an adventure full of danger and hidden secrets. With each island, the stakes get higher, and Luffy pushes himself beyond his limits to protect his friends and chase his dream.

One Piece has that same larger-than-life energy as DBZ, and in key ways including its humor and surprisingly incredible battles, it carries the torch for fans as a spiritual successor. Luffy, just like Goku, often gets stronger mid-fight, pushing past his limits and unlocking new powers when he needs them the most. The sense of adventure is also huge, like how DBZ takes you across planets, One Piece takes you through wild, unpredictable islands across a mysteriously vast expanse of ocean. And just like DBZ, the crew feels like family, always sticking together no matter how crazy things get.

Hunter x Hunter

Gon Freecss dreams of becoming a Hunter, just like his long-lost father. But the Hunter world is brutal and full of impossibilities. As Gon travels with his friends, he faces life-or-death situations and pushes himself to the edge to prove he belongs among the strongest.

Hunter x Hunter has the same high-stakes action as DBZ, but with a strategic twist, turning battles into a mix of raw power and mind games. Just like DBZ, the series has many unforgettable villains, from Hisoka’s deadly obsession to Meruem’s terrifying presence. And if DBZ’s legendary showdowns had you on the edge of your seat, Hunter x Hunter’s Chimera Ant arc will keep you there with even more surprises.