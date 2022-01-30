Dragon Ball Goes Viral as Fans Debate the Legacy of Dragon Ball Z Abridged

Over the years, Dragon Ball has become one of the biggest series in anime, but it has certainly had some low points. It is hard to forget how fans were left awash after Dragon Ball GT floundered and the manga was finished. These days, it is hard to imagine the franchise’s lull given how big it is, but that is what happened back in the day. One of the biggest things that kept the anime afloat with Dragon Ball Z Abridged, and fans are now warring over the web series’ legacy after a controversial tweet.
The whole thing began after a clip from Youtube went viral out of nowhere. The video showed popular Youtube TotallyNotMark discuss the history of Dragon Ball and online fandom. During the longer video, the creator nodded to DBZA and the impact it had on sustaining fans during Dragon Ball‘s post-GT dry spell. And well, the shoutout got the fandom going.
As you can see below, netizens are sticking up for DBZA against those who say it had no impact on the franchise. While it is true that Dragon Ball would have survived without the Webb series, many fans are sticking out for its influence outside of Japan. When Goku was nowhere to be found, the Team Four Star parody kept Dragon Ball alive with online fans. Fans new and old were treated to a new take on Dragon Ball Z that turned into everyday Internet memes. And though it ended in 2020, the impact of DBZA is still bringing newcomers to Akira Toriyama’s original series whether you want to admit it or not.
