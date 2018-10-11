‘Dragon Ball Z’ Adidas Collection Officially Adds Gohan, Cell Shoes

Are you ready to summon Shenron to wish for some new kicks? Recently, Adidas went live with its official Dragon Ball Z collection, and a look at its second wave has been made public officially for the first time.

Over in Japan, the official Adidas website revealed a first-look at its next pair of Dragon Ball Z sneakers. The landing page went live earlier today, and they show off the shoes inspired by Gohan and Cell.

So, it’s time for you to choose. Will you follow the steps of a Saiyan? Or walk a mile in an android’s shoes?

According to Adidas Japan, these shoes are expected to go on sale later this month. Both sneakers for Gohan and Cell will be available for purchase online starting October 27, but Adidas U.S. has yet to comment on its sale date for the kicks. In fact, at this time, the website has yet to open landing pages for the shoes.

For those curious, the Gohan kicks are based on the Deerupt Runner DB body style. Cell went in a very different direction with its Prophere DB style. If you want to nab these shoes for youself, you will want to be lurking on Adidas’ website just before they drop this month. After all, the first wave of Dragon Ball Z sneakers released by the brand sold out in minutes, leaving plenty of fans bereft of Goku and Freeza kicks.

If you want to know more about the shoe collection, the product descriptions for its first wave of sneakers are described as such:

The Goku ZX500 sneakers: “You’re ready to unleash your inner Super Sayajin. Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z.” These ZX500 shoes are dedicated to Son Goku. Canvas material and frayed edges on the 3-Stripes and tongue give a nod to the hero’s training suit. Boost cushioning gives them a lightweight, energized feel.”

The Frieza Yung-1 sneakers: “Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z’s.” These YUNG~1 shoes are dedicated to Frieza. The TPU accents show off Frieza’s colors and mimic his glossy head. Built in supple leather, the sneakers have a chunky retro shape.”

So, will you be getting any of these sneakers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to check out more of the anime, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.