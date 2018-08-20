Adidas Reveals Official Photos of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Shoe Line

Dragon Ball Z‘s upcoming collaboration with the adidas clothing and shoe company is one of the most hyped shoe collections of the year, but fans have been waiting in the dark for an official announcement of the release.

While not yet and official announcement of the collection, adidas has released official images of the first two sneakers collaborations coming in the line: Son Goku and Freeza.

Official adidas images of the Dragon Ball Z x adidas ZX 500 RM Boost “Sun Goku,” rumored to release alongside the “Frieza” Yung 1 later this month. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/3sHUf911Je — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) August 6, 2018

Above are official images of the Dragon Ball Z x adidas ZX 500 RM ‘Son Goku’ release, and these are different from the first model seen as these include the “Boost” (which is the white part of the bottom of the shoe, which is molded in a more preferential way to shoe collectors. Fans can also see additional smaller details such as a Flying Nimbus and the cool box these shoes will come in.

Official adidas images of the Dragon Ball Z x adidas Yung 1 “Frieza,” rumored to release alongside the “Son Goku” ZX 500 RM later this month. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/OBJ5risGpB — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) August 7, 2018

The Son Goku inspired kicks will reportedly release alongside the Freeza inspired Dragon Ball Z x adidas Yung 1, which takes Frieza‘s purple, pink, and white color scheme and gives the shoe a great colorway. Fans can also see that Frieza’s box has the two-star Dragon Ball (followed by Goku’s one-star), hinting that each Dragon Ball will get its own shoe.

There have been other leaks in the past about what’s to come next in the collection such as shoes inspired by Cell, Majin Buu, Gohan and even Shenron, but these are still unconfirmed until adidas officially releases images of those collaborations as well. The scheduled release will reportedly take place this month, meaning that fans will have to keep their eyes very peeled for these much sought after shoes.

