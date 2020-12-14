Dragon Ball Cosplay Puts Hilarious Low Cost Spin on Android Freeza

✖

There are tons of memorable moments throughout Akira Toriyama's extended Dragon Ball franchise, and many of them involve Freeza in some way. Although there have been several villains introduced in the years since Freeza first made his big impact on Planet Namek, the villain continues to be one of the standouts because of just how tenacious he really is in getting his revenge on the Saiyan species. Freeza's returns might no longer have the same sense of surprise as they once did, but the franchise really knocked it out of the park with the first one.

Because not only did Freeza return following his death on Namek with a new set of machine parts, it was only made so the villain could be fodder for one of the coolest debuts of the franchise overall as a Super Saiyan Future Trunks cut down both Freeza and his father with ease. Now artist Low Cost Cosplay has put a hilarious new spin on this famous moment with a unique way of bringing about Freeza's face while he's cut in half. Check it out below:

With Dragon Ball Super now continuing beyond the Planet Eater Moro arc in the manga next year, maybe now is the time to capitalize on how Freeza is still floating out there somewhere in the universe? It was confirmed following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly that he's continuing to build his empire's power, so maybe now he's come across his next major plan to deal with Goku and Vegeta. Although he's become a slight ally, what makes Freeza so compelling is that he will turn on a dime when given any small opportunity to do so.

But then again, fans are probably looking forward to a new villain instead. So why not Freeza's brother Cooler? With Broly now a part of the series' canon, fans would undoubtedly love to see a new take on Cooler. If this also means Freeza comes back in a smaller role, maybe even teaming up against his brother, then there's also sorts of potential with this move as well.

But what do you think? What did you think of Future Trunks' big debut in the franchise? Would you want to see Freeza in Dragon Ball Super again?