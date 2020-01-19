Dragon Ball Could Make a Fighter Canon According to New Kakarot Details

In just a few days, the Dragon Ball fandom will get the chance to relive part of the franchise in a new ways. Years ago, the anime blew up around the globe thanks to the success of Dragon Ball Z. Now, the TV show will head to consoles so fans can play their own Dragon Ball Z adventure, but there will be a few things changed.

For instance, some brand-new details just went live about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot which no one saw coming. It turns out a list of the game’s trophies has surfaced, and it confirms one fighter will appear out of nowhere.

So, you’ve been warned! There are potential spoilers below for the console game below:

Over on exophase, fans were able to peek the full list of trophies. If the list if correct, then it turns out Mira from Dragon Ball Online and Dragon Ball Xenoverse will make an appearance. And if the character happens to appear in one of the game’s canon-approved scenes, it could tie Mira into the series’ main timeline.

The reveal was made thanks to a trophy known as Down with the Demon Realm. The accolade is given when you “win the battle against Mira” and its icon features a close up for Super Saiyan 3 Goku.

Now, it is time to do a quick lesson on Mira if you aren’t familiar with the fighter. The villain is considered another artificial fighter like Cell. He comes from the future where he presides over the Demon Realm as king. The baddie wants to become the strongest being in the universe, so he undergoes genetic experimentation. And if the lore stacks up, it turns out Mira even got his hands on some Saiyan DNA which makes him a roundabout relative to Goku.

Of course, fans will not know for sure how Mira fits into the game until it goes public. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will go live later this week, so fans of the anime better mark their calendars!

